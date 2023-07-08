Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $261,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

