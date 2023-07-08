Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

