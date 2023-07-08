Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $183.24 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $183.24 million and $186,890.16 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

