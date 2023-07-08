Orchid Price Hits $0.0526 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $50.59 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05165473 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,351,409.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

