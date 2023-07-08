Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 59,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.