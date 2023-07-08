Oxen Price Hits $0.0926 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $159,561.81 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00323776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.54 or 0.00880816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00553420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00062515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00136939 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,802,175 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

