Oxen Trading Down 4.4% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $168,026.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,161.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00323103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00884302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00551919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00062229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00138288 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,803,306 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

