PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $870.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.87.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 491,885 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $10,649,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PAR Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

