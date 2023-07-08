Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

