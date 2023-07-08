Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $21.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

