Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

