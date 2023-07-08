Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.