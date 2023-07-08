Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,103 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $243,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

