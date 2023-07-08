Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of PLUG opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

