Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

