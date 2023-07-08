Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ITA opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

