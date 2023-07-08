Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $71.48 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Prom has a market capitalization of $71.48 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00012916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,336.71 or 1.00035704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.88982517 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,568,361.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

