ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

