Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) & Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Financial Analysis

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and Bioxytran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -232.19% -24.99% -19.59% Bioxytran N/A N/A -588.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prothena and Bioxytran’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $53.90 million 63.20 -$116.95 million ($2.62) -24.65 Bioxytran N/A N/A -$2.46 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioxytran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prothena.

97.6% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of Bioxytran shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prothena and Bioxytran, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 8 0 2.89 Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prothena currently has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. Given Prothena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prothena is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Risk & Volatility

Prothena has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioxytran has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prothena beats Bioxytran on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and PRX123, a dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease, as well as TDP-43 and PRX019 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein, including prasinezumab; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

