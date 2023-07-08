PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6317 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.