PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6317 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
Featured Stories
