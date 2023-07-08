Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) COO Aaron M. Cooper Buys 7,443 Shares of Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

PMO opened at $10.16 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

