Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) COO Aaron M. Cooper Buys 7,443 Shares of Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
PMO opened at $10.16 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
