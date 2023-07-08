Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

