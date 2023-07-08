QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $460,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $70.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

