QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,389 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

