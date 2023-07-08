QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $152.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.88.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

