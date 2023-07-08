QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 56.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

