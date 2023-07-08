QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 471,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.94. 6,108,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.