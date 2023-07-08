Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.50 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.29 and $2.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

