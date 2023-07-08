Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002777 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000322 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.