Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $32.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

