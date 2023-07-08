Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
