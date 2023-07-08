Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

