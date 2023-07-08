Raydium (RAY) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Raydium has a market cap of $44.80 million and $4.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,604,550 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

