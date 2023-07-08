Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
WVE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of WVE opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
