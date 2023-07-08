Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WVE opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.