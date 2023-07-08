Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Mark Cuban Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,022.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $9,348.00.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.