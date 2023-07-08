Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

