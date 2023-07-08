Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.83. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $42.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $50.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $62.42 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,077.46 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,147.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,064.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,760.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,200.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

