Reviewing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.23 $1.45 billion $2.76 22.66 Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.30 $176.70 million $3.07 25.94

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.02% 17.03% 9.38% Cirrus Logic 9.31% 18.07% 14.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 12 0 2.92 Cirrus Logic 0 1 8 0 2.89

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $78.87, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $101.82, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation. Its audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.