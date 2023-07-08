Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $388.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

