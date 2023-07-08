Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 143.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $450.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

