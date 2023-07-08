Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 136,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

