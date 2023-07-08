Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.89. 5,094,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,839. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

