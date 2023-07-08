Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 136 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,036,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $519.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

