Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 84 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

AMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,069. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

