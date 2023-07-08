Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,503. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,534 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,788. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.