RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology makes up 4.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 5,218.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,884 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $9,747,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $6,854,000. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 2,055.5% during the 4th quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 2,990,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

