Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.81

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.81 and traded as high as C$36.21. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$35.81, with a volume of 181,898 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 4.3961353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

