Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.84. 880,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,502. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

