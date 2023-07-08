Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

