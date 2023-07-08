Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 33,724 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

