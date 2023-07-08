Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,068 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

